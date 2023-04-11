Woman arrested for fatally stabbing boyfriend in Gramercy Park

A man was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend in Gramercy Park early Monday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the area near 92nd Street and Dalton Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses of the incident directed investigators to the alleged suspect and informed them that the she was the victim's 28-year-old girlfriend. They told police that the couple was arguing before the stabbing occurred.

She was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither the victim nor the suspect's name was released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.