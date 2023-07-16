Watch CBS News
Woman arrested for fatal shooting in San Fernando

Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman early Friday morning in San Fernando. 

The incident occurred just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Kewen Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were helping San Fernando Police Department with the investigation. 

Officers who first arrived at the scene found that a woman, who has not been identified, was shot inside of a residence and pronounced dead at the scene. 

A preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Evelyn Torres as a suspect in the murder, deputies said. She has since been taken into custody. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive behind the shooting or the nature of Torres' relationship with the deceased. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 7:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

