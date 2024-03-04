Woman arrested for DUI, child cruelty during traffic stop in Victorville

A woman was arrested over the weekend in Victorville after she was found to be driving under the influence when authorities pulled her over.

The incident happened Saturday at around p.m., when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department witnessed a black Dodge Challenger swerving and hitting a curb on Bear Valley Road, according to a statement from the department.

They followed the car, which continued to swerve before making a northbound turn onto Pacoima Road, where they pulled the driver, identified as 40-year-old Griffith Park woman Marissa Cardenas, over.

"Cardenas was found to be under the influence of alcohol," the statement said. "Inside her vehicle, Cardenas had two 14-year-old male juvenile relatives with her. Both juveniles showed signs of intoxication."

Authorities also found an open container of malt liquor inside of the car.

Both of the teens were hospitalized "due to their extreme intoxication," deputies said. They were later released to the custody of their parents.

Cardenas was arrested for cruelty to a child and driving under the influence. She has since been released on bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (760) 552-6800.