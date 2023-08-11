Woman arrested for alleged assault on taco stand workers in Watts

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted a taco stand employee in Watts over the weekend.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grandee Avenue and 103rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after learning of the assault.

Upon arrival, they learned that the woman, who has since been identified as 36-year-old Renee Latrice Hines, allegedly punched and pepper sprayed an employee after they asked her to pay for food that she had already eaten, police said.

Hines, who reportedly resides in Bakersfield, was arrested on Thursday and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail has been set at $30,000.

Police say that a bystander recorded the moments after the assault, following Hines to her car. She was reportedly upset at being followed and grabbed the taco stand sign and threw it at the bystander, they said.

The taco stand employee was treated for injuries at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact investigators at (213) 972-7888.