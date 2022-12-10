Watch CBS News
Woman, 3 children hospitalized after being hit by car in North Hollywood

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a woman and three children hospitalized in North Hollywood. 

The crash is said to have occurred at around 5:50 p.m., when a woman and three children, all pedestrians, were struck by a vehicle in the 10900 block of W. Oxnard Street. 

One of the children, 5-years-old, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, while the woman and other two children, said to be under the age of 8-years-old, were transported in moderate condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, but the driver of the vehicle remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. 

