Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead

Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured.

She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side.

"It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."

The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses, at which point she and a number of other bystanders sprung into action.

Her husband, Toney, who was driving the car, jumped out and approached the crash, where he could hear someone inside calling for help.

"I had to help. We had to help," he said. "Period."

Regina captured the moments that a group of bystanders came together with Toney to help remove the injured people from the overturned vehicle.

"People just started stopping and blocking the freeway," she said.

As she recalled the wild moments, Jones recounted how they could hear the driver screaming.

"He's screaming, 'Help me, help me," she said. "He's telling them, 'Get my dad, get my dad.' He's telling them, 'I'm sorry, I didn't mean it.'"

Witnesses say neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt, but both survived the crash.

The driver, however, was arrested for driving under the influence after being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Jones said that the dramatic moment left them with a number of impressions.

"I would say it had an impact to start spreading the word about drinking and driving," Regina said.

Toney said that seeing all those strangers spring into action to help another is what will stay with him.

"I'm looking at all the people and it was a beautiful thing to see that," he said. "Seems like angels just fell out of the sky."