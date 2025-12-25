More rain still expected for Southern California after brunt of winter storm passes through

Even though the brunt of the winter storm has passed through Southern California, more rain is still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service said two more impulses will move through the area with the potential for flooding in the burn scar areas.

A car drives through a flooded road on La Cienega Boulevard on December 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A major winter storm rolled into California on December 23, forcing hundreds of evacuations in burn areas while threatening flooding and travel delays through Christmas for much of the state, officials said. A "strong atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow, and wind to California through Friday," the National Weather Service said in a statement on December 23, warning anyone in northern, central and southern parts of the state to "exercise extreme caution." (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images) APU GOMES

The first wave of rain is expected to move through Los Angeles County through the afternoon on Thursday and is forecasted to bring about an inch to 1.5 inches of rain to coastal communities and the valleys and 2 to 4 inches to the mountains. The NWS said Los Angeles County will likely only receive half of those values as the storm will weaken as it moves through Ventura County.

The second wave will move through the region by about noon on Friday and will have a greater impact on LA County. The area can expect to receive about an inch to and 1.5 inches along the coast and valleys.

Weather officials remained concerned with the possibility of flooding due to the saturation caused by Wednesday's rainfall. An NWS flood warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. for most of Southern California and a flood watch will remain through Friday afternoon.

"The flooding threat will be exacerbated today and Friday due to the super saturation of all of the area," the NWS said. "Any rainfall that occurs will immediately turn to run off."

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert remains in effect through Friday as the storm persists. The alert was issued ahead of the weather event to warn communities about the potentially dangerous impacts.

Evacuation orders and warnings

Several evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted throughout Southern California.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for the Palisades, Eaton, Franklin, Kenneth, Agua, Owen, and Agua fire areas until 11 p.m. on Thursday.

There is also a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the Riverwood neighborhood due to the partial release of the Tujunga Dam by L.A. County Public Works personnel.

"If you decide to stay in your home in an evacuated area ... it could be difficult to leave once the storm begins," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a news conference Tuesday.

SUN VALLEY, CA Â - DECEMBER 24, 2025 Traffic is diverted off a flooded I-5 freeway that has been closed for hours in Sun Valley on December 24, 2025. The northbound and southbound lanes flooded due to heavy rain and a clogged drain near the Lankershim Blvd. Exit. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

Storm impacts

On Wednesday, the storm slammed parts of Southern California, causing significant flooding and dangerous conditions.

Streets and highways in Wrightwood were completely flooded. Several drivers got stuck trying to pass through the high waters.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department had to issue an evacuation warning. Officials asked residents to avoid the area and to stay vigilant of mudslides and rushing waters.

A Care and Reception Center was established for evacuees at Serrano High School, 9292 Sheep Creek Rd., Phelan.

Mayor Karen Bass' office said the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) deployed teams to three river rescue incidents, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to more than 100 traffic accidents, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) crews had to work to restore power to more than 7,700 customers.

On Wednesday morning, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park and the LA Zoo announced they would be closed on Christmas Eve due to the weather.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: Water levels rise in Eaton Canyon as heavy rain moves through the region during the holiday week in Altadena, California on December 24, 2025. Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images

Officials declare state of emergency

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino, in response to the late winter storm.

The emergency proclamation will allow for the rapid mobilization of state resources to support local governments under the California Disaster Assistance Act and the deployment of the California National Guard, if needed. The proclamation also allows Caltrans to seek federal assistance to repair damaged roads and highways.

Bass also issued her own Declaration of Local Emergency. She urged all residents to stay home, remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

"Throughout the duration of this holiday storm, firefighters, police officers, public works crews, traffic engineers, recreation and parks staff, and the entire City family have worked to address impacts to keep Angelenos safe – from swift water rescues to removing downed trees and coordinating safe evacuations," Bass said. "We are making every resource and tool available to help facilitate this continued response effort, including a declaration of a local emergency that I signed to ensure that City teams have the required resources in the days ahead."