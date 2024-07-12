Winnetka mother arrested in death of 3-year-old exposed to unknown substance, police say

The mother of 3-year-old twins was arrested after one of the toddlers died and the other was left in critical condition in Winnetka after police say they consumed or were exposed to an unknown substance.

Jestice James, the mother of the boys, was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers responded to a call about the boy's death at a home on Sherman Way near Winnetka Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Friday. Officers found both boys unresponsive upon arriving at the scene around 11:20 a.m. and paramedics soon responded, police said.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the boys but they were both rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

At the hospital, one of the toddlers was pronounced dead while his brother remains in critical condition, police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had ingested, or been exposed to, an unknown substance," LAPD said in a statement.

James and other people who lived at the home were taken to LAPD's Topanga Community station for questioning. After further investigation, officers arrested James and the other people questioned are not being investigated anymore, police said.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ortiz at 818-374-5415 while calls during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.