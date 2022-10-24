Watch CBS News
Winds picking up strength in the Southland

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory Monday until 2 p.m. in parts of Orange County.

Orange County inland areas, including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Fullerton, and Mission Viego are under the wind advisory. Northeast winds are expected to reach between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Further north in Porter Ranch Monday morning, CBSLA's Kara Finnstrom came across some strong winds that were blowing trees. 

In Fontana, gusty winds were strong. They were expected to last just through the day.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs can be blown down, a power outage might result.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

