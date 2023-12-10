Wind-fueled South Fire in Ventura County grows to 3,000-acres

Firefighters Sunday continued to work to contain the wind-fueled South Fire burning in Ventura County between Somis and Santa Paula.

The fire started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near the top of the ridgeline of South Mountain, burning along the southern slopes of South Mountain, in rugged terrain to the west of Honda Barranca Road and north of La Loma Road.

The fire is currently approximately 3,000-acres in size and is being driven to the south and west by gusty northeasterly winds, authorities said. Firefighters indicate that they made progress overnight, with 15 percent containment reached. So far, no homes have been lost. One outbuilding has burned, however.

A series of roads have been closed. These include roads from West Los Angeles Avenue northward to West La Loma Avenue, including: La Vista Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Price Road and Aggen Road, as well as West La Loma Avenue east from La Vista Road.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following:

South Mountain – south side foothills North : East La Loma Avenue & West La Loma Avenue South: East Los Angeles Avenue East: Aggen Road West: La Vista Avenue

Saticoy Country Club Area North : Santa Clara River South and West: W. Los Angeles Ave. East: La Vista Ave



An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the following:

S. Mission Rock Road Area, Santa Paula North : Hwy 126 South: Santa Clara River East: S. Briggs Road



A shelter has been activated at the Ventura College Small Gym C, located at Ventura Community College, at 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura CA 93003.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning until 3 p.m. Sunday for Ventura County, as peak wind gusts reaching 35-50 mph are forecast for most mountain and foothill areas.

Those with questions about the fire may call the Incident Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.