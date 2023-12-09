Evacuation orders in place as crews work to put out Ventura County brush fire

A Ventura County evacuation order went in place Saturday morning for areas of Somis near La Loma Road as crews work to extinguish a brush fire.

The South Mountain brush fire is 3 to 4 acres, burning in gusty conditions, according to Initial reports by Ventura County Fire.

Around 10:40 a.m., the department said air tankers and helicopters were on their way.

#SouthFire Update. Crews are attacking the fire both from the air and the ground. Evacuations issued for the area north of La Loma from Price to Los Angles Ave. Currently 56 pieces of equipment and 75 FF enroute. Monitor https://t.co/lZ7sT3D6AJ for updated evac information. pic.twitter.com/3xQLyJ38QG — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2023