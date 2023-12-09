Evacuation orders in place as crews work to put out Ventura County brush fire
A Ventura County evacuation order went in place Saturday morning for areas of Somis near La Loma Road as crews work to extinguish a brush fire.
The South Mountain brush fire is 3 to 4 acres, burning in gusty conditions, according to Initial reports by Ventura County Fire.
Around 10:40 a.m., the department said air tankers and helicopters were on their way.
