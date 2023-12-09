Watch CBS News
Evacuation orders in place as crews work to put out Ventura County brush fire

By KCAL-News Staff

A Ventura County evacuation order went in place Saturday morning for areas of Somis near La Loma Road as crews work to extinguish a brush fire.

The South Mountain brush fire is 3 to 4 acres, burning in gusty conditions, according to Initial reports by Ventura County Fire.

Around 10:40 a.m., the department said air tankers and helicopters were on their way.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

December 9, 2023

