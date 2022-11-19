Wind and fire danger present in Southland over the weekend

Wind and fire danger over the weekend

Another moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is underway Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica Mountains.

In Fontana, the winds were howling overnight Friday. Saturday morning presented critical fire conditions in Rancho Cucamonga.

Peak winds will continue through early Saturday afternoon, with coasts and valleys gusting 35 to 55 mph (with local gusts to 65 mph in the foothills) and mountains gusting 40 to 60 mph (with local gusts to 70 mph for favored peaks and canyons), NWS said.

Humidity levels will generally range between 10 and 18 percent Saturday through Sunday, with isolated readings down to 8 percent, meteorologists said.

Friday morning a Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning was been issued for Ventura County.