Wind advisory issued for parts of Los Angeles County

A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County as a low pressure system makes its way through the Southland, bringing cooler weather and the chance of light rain.

The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and lasts until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Winds anywhere from 25 mph to 35 mph are expected, with some stronger gusts reaching 50 mph in both the Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley.

Additionally, Acton, Mount Wilson, Lancaster and Palmdale are all placed under wind advisory as well.

A High Wind Warning was also issued for portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, as well as places like Victorville.

Angelenos can expect temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s Saturday, with some regions of the Inland Empire possibly getting light rain towards the latter half of the day.

Warmer temperatures could return by the beginning of next week, as offshore winds could push the system out of the area.