Will Smith's birthday blast stuns D-backs and Diaz earns 2nd save as the Dodgers complete sweep

Will Smith hit a go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday on his 31st birthday, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a season-opening three-game sweep.

Smith began his bobblehead night going 0-for-3. After Mookie Betts walked, Smith sent a 2-2 pitch from reliever Juan Morillo (0-1) over the wall in centerfield, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead.

Edwin Diaz retired the side on three consecutive flyballs in the ninth to earn his second consecutive save. He again trotted out to trumpeter Tatiana Tate blaring his entrance music "Narco" from the left field stands near the bullpen. Fans were on their feet bopping along.

Will Klein (0-1) got the win in relief, allowing a run and striking out one in the eighth.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow gave up two runs and four hits in six innings and struck out six in his season debut.

The D-backs failed to make an early 2-0 lead hold up for the third straight game. They lost 8-2 on Thursday and 5-4 on Friday.

This time, Pavin Smith had a two-out RBI single in the first and Corbin Carroll's sacrifice fly to center scored Jorge Barrosa, who doubled leading off the third for Arizona.

Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up a run and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts. He started for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final against the U.S., allowing no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to help win the gold medal.

Freddie Freeman went 3 for 4, ending an 0-for-8 skid to start the season. He doubled down the left field line in the sixth, scoring Kyle Tucker, who reached on an error by first baseman Carlos Santana.

Up next

D-backs: After an off day, RHP Michael Soroka (3-8, 4.52 ERA) makes his franchise debut in the home opener Monday against Detroit and RHP Justin Verlander.

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki (1-1, 4.46) makes his season debut Monday against Cleveland and LHP Parker Messick.