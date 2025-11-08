Will Rogers State Historic Park finally reopens with permanent reminder of Palisades Fire

Sometimes the grass truly is greener, as was the case in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday, when the famous Will Rogers State Historic Park reopened for the first time in 10 months, after the Palisades Fire left the area black with ash.

The opening symbolized a hopeful time for the region as a popular escape for hiking, picnics and more was back for area residents for the first time since Jan. 7.

"When I heard it was reopening today, I had to be here," said Santa Monica resident Shari Davis. "It's a very exciting day."

All nine miles of hiking trails were reopened except for Backbone Trail, Rivas Canyon/Temescal Trail and parts of Inspiration Point Trailhead. Current park hours are set between 8 a.m. and sunset.

One key feature is gone, however, serving as a permanent reminder of the Palisades Fire's devastation. The 31-room ranch house within the park was burned in the fire. Now, just a stone chimney and small parts of the structure remain.

"It is bittersweet. It is difficult at times to look at what's lost, but there's a lot to look forward to, there's a lot of hope," said California State Parks District Superintendent Richard Fink. "It's been a long road to recovery to get to this point."

The future of the park is bright, officials say, and they want the community's collaboration for the rebuild. In 2026, community meetings are planned for locals to give input on what should be done with the park.