Will rising gas prices impact Memorial Day weekend travel?
As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, some drivers are concerned about gas prices that continue to rise. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to a record $6.098.
The average price is 8.5 cents more than one week ago and 31.6 cents higher than one month ago, mainly as the result of a 22-day streak of increases totaling 32.3 cents that ended Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Gas prices are $1.911 greater than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to a record $6.072, also after being unchanged each of the previous two days. It is 7.5 cents more than one week ago, 34.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.934 greater than one year ago.
The Orange County average price increased 32.3 cents during a run of 21 increases in 22 days that ended Friday.
