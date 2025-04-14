Wildomar residents outraged as RVs from LA County homeless encampment arrive in their neighborhood

Residents of one Wildomar neighborhood are outraged after dozens of RVs that once made up a homeless encampment in Los Angeles County suddenly arrived near their homes.

The trailers' new location is about 60 miles away from the City of Industry, where they previously became a hot button topic after it was found that about 50 squatters had taken up residence inside of the trailers on a storage lot.

Debbi Renfrow says that she's watched as the beat-up RVs arrived outside of her home, covered in graffiti and full of trash since January.

"It's heartbreaking to see our quiet little rural town turn into a dumping ground," she said. "Very quickly, that number multiplied exponentially to now what I think is around 50 or 60 of the Black Series trailers."

The change came after the property of the storage lot where the trailers were previous located took legal action against their owner. He then began to move them to the lot in Wildomar, inciting the rage of many living nearby.

Upset neighbors say that on top of the crime risk and the potential danger the trailers pose with fire season approaching, there are other factors that make them believe their health could also be at risk.

"The smell of human feces around the side is very concerning," said Jessica Hume.

Wildomar city leaders say that they're actively investigating the situation. The owner of the property says that they entered into a new lease agreement at the beginning of the year, but the owner of the RVs, Jack Hongwei Qiu, has violated both the lease and the zoning regulations by transporting the trailers there. He's working to fix it.

"We didn't know that if it's violating any code, I think the city now they don't want any safety issues in city of Wildomar," Qiu said.

He said that he's currently looking for another place to store the trailers, but the change won't be possible overnight. He wants to apologize for the series of issues and is hoping to find a secure location for storage.

"We are sorry ... for the feeling, because they read the news. Of course they are concerned that the same safety issue may happent o their neighborhood," Qiu said.

Some neighbors aren't so quick to accept the apology, saying that someone has already removed the code violations that were left outside of the property.

They don't want another city to fall victim to what happened in Industry or what could happen outside of their doors.

"He's moving from city to city and leaving a trail of destruction behind him," said Hume.

They also believe that the owner is intentionally removing tires from the trailers so they can't be easily towed, but Qiu says that the squatters stole the tires off the trailers, which are expensive to replace.