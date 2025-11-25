Hemet woman arrested for DUI after Wildomar crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

A Hemet woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a deadly crash in Wildomar late Monday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Clinton Keith Road and Palomar Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival deputies found a victim in the roadway with "significant injuries."

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the woman was declared dead at the scene. She was identified as 56-year-old Debra Amicay on Tuesday.

Another victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was extricated from their vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital. They were said to be in critical condition at the latest.

Erica Machuca, the 33-year-old Hemet woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Wildomar on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators with the Lake Elsinore Station's Traffic Team took over the investigation and determined that the second driver, 33-year-old Hemet woman Erica Machuca, was driving under the influence.

She was arrested and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for driving under the influence causing injury and murder.

As their investigation continues, RSO asks anyone with further information or who witnessed the crash to contact them at (951) 245-3000 or (951) 776-1099.