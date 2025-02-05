Officials say thousands of residents in burn scar areas have opted into government-run debris removal process

Weeks after the Palisades and Eaton fires tore through communities in the Los Angeles area, the recovery process continues to move forward as residents try to rebuild their lives and homes.

Los Angeles County leaders provided an update on the recovery and debris removal process at a news conference Wednesday morning. Public health officials also gave residents guidance on how to safely return to damaged or destroyed properties.

It's almost been a month since the devasting wildfires erupted causing widespread destruction including the death of 29 people.

"I would say that we're hearing nationally, many of my colleagues around the country are also agreeing it's probably one of the largest natural disasters, specifically damage to infrastructure seen in the United States," said LA County Department of Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.

The homes burned but the wildfires have produced 4.5 million tons of debris, Pestrella said. In a year, LA County usually produces around 11 million tons of debris.

Altadena, CA, Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Homes located west of N. Fair Oaks lay in ruins less than two weeks after the Eaton Fire devastated the area. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is leading the charge on debris removal.

Over 30 teams with 1,000 personnel with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been working to complete Phase 1 of the process, which includes removing household hazardous materials. This phase is mandatory and is done at no cost to residents.

The EPA has been tasked with completing Phase 1 in 30 days. The agency has increased its staff to help with the heavy load of work.

All hazardous materials are placed in containers and transported to staging areas. The Department of Transportation is working to select haul routes to minimize harmful impacts on nearby communities.

Phase 2 can only be completed once the EPA clears a property. After all hazardous materials have been removed, the Army Corps of Engineers can begin removing any remaining fire debris. The EPA has interactive maps where residents can stay up to date with progress made in their area.

Residents have the option to opt into the government-run program which is free for all residents. Right of Entry forms must be signed by residents before crews can enter their property.

Pestrella said more than 6,400 Right of Entry forms have been received to date.

"In Altadena alone, 40% of households impacted submitted their Right of Entry forms. This is a great start," Barger said.

The Army Corps of Engineers estimates debris removal will take two to three days per property. The deadline to opt into the Army Corps of Engineers program is March 31.

Residents can also opt out and contract a private contractor to remove the debris. Property owners who opt out must comply with all rules and regulations set the by county and city.

Pestrella said officials have identified 17 available landfill locations across LA County and several locations in Ventura County that are permitted to receive debris removed in Phase 2. He explained those sites are permitted to receive those materials by the state.

The Army Corps of Engineers will make the decision where the debris will go.

LA County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said residents should not be attempting to remove debris themselves. The leftover ash and soot can contain toxins that could have health impacts.

Before residents return to live in their homes, Ferrer suggests they thoroughly inspect the conditions. Even after debris has been removed from a property, further professional cleaning may be required.