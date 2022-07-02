Wife of NBA basketball player posts photos of alleged injuries

The wife of Miles Bridges, the Charlotte Hornets forward who was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week on suspicion of felony domestic violence, has posted photographs showing apparent injuries to her face and body on Instagram.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," Mychelle Johnson wrote in text accompanying the photos on Friday.

"... I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person," she continued. " ... I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones `image'."

Neither Bridges nor his representatives have commented on the posts, according to multiple media reports.

The 24-year-old Bridges turned himself in at the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles station on Wednesday. He was booked at 5:37 p.m. and released on $130,000 bond, according to booking records.

The alleged domestic violence incident took place Monday in West Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

Wednesday's arrest came several hours after the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to the 6-foot-6-inch Bridges, a restricted free agent who is coming off the best season of his four-season NBA career, averaging 20.2 points per game.