Whitecaps ride Ryan Gauld, Yohei Takaoka, and two own goals to series-tying 3-0 victory over LAFC

Vancouver got an early goal from a red-hot Ryan Gauld and two own goals from Western Conference top seed LAFC, Yohei Takaoka posted his third clean sheet in five postseason starts, and the Whitecaps breezed to a 3-0 victory on Sunday night to even their best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

Vancouver, the eighth seed in the West, jumped out to a 2-0 lead 13 minutes into the match and carried it into halftime on a goal by Gauld and an own goal by LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead.

Gauld gave the Whitecaps the lead with an unassisted goal off a deflection in the 10th minute. Gauld has five goals this postseason after not scoring in his first three playoff appearances. He had a hat trick in a 5-0 victory at home over the Portland Timbers in the wildcard round and scored the only goal for Vancouver in a 2-1 loss to LAFC in the series opener.

The only scoring in the second half came courtesy of an own goal from LAFC defender Eddie Segura in the 68th minute, four minutes after he subbed in for Maxime Chanot.

Takaoka finished with three saves for the Whitecaps.

Hugo Lloris saved one shot in his second postseason start for LAFC in his first season in the league.

LAFC beat the Whitecaps in Vancouver to finish off a sweep in the same round last season on its way to the conference championship.

LAFC entered having won seven in a row across all competitions, outscoring its opponents 16-5.

The Whitecaps were only 6-7-4 at home during the regular season and winless in their last four — including a 2-1 loss to LAFC — but outscored their two playoff opponents 8-0 in the victories.

Vancouver held LAFC's Denis Bouanga in check after he scored four goals in his first three playoff matches against the Whitecaps.

LAFC will host the rubber match of the series on Friday.