White Sox trade catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels for cash

The Chicago White Sox traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels for cash on Wednesday.

Robinson, 30, played in 26 games in 2024. He hit .129 with 20 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances.

He was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2016 after playing college ball at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2020 Rule 5 draft, and would remain with the organization until 2023 when he elected free agency.

Both Robinson's father and grandfather played minor league baseball as well.

He has two career home runs and five runs batted in in 51 games played.

Robinson is likely organizational depth at backstop after Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud, who the Halos signed earlier this offseason.