Driver of white pickup truck suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Pico-Union area

Authorities Sunday were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving in a pedestrian in the Pico-Union area.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It was there police say a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Hoover Street and approaching the intersection with Pico Boulevard when it collided with a pedestrian.

First responders reported to the scene and provided immediate medical care but the pedestrian died at a hospital.

Police said the driver of the truck did not stay at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information was asked to call West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234 or 1-877- LAPD24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours or on weekends.