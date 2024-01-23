Where are the top 100 places to eat in the U.S.? Yelp says 4 are in LA County

Yelp just released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list and Los Angeles County fell in its 2024 Yelp standings, from 17 in 2023 to four restaurants making the 2024 list.

The Yelp top 100 list is more of a people's choice award, as rankings are determined by restaurant ratings, number of reviews, volume of submissions and community input.

The state of California has dropped in its rankings, with only 18 Golden State eateries making the list. In 2023, 28 California restaurants made the top 100.

The number one spot on the 2024 list went to Tumerico, an Arizona vegetarian, Latin American restaurant, which racked up 1,026 reviews.

The highest ranked California restaurant is Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido, at number three, with 1,105 reviews.

Los Angeles County breaks into the list at number four with Covina's GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine. At number six is LA's Broken Mouth, which held the number one spot last year. The Hawaiian, Korean eatery had 1,779 reviews.

San Diego County also had four restaurants on the list, and Orange County was snubbed -- nothing from O.C. broke into the top 100.

Here's the CA restaurants on the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list:

Los Angeles County

4. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine (Covina)

6. Broken Mouth/Lee's Homestyle (Los Angeles)

10. Uncle Af's (Agoura Hills)

81. Zamorales Grill (Woodland Hills)

_____________________________________

3. Sunnyside Kitchen (Escondido)

8. Sierra Subs and Salads (Three Rivers)

16. Crafted Greens (El Cajon)

17. Aperitivo (Santa Barbara)

18. Guy's For Lunch (Roseville)

23. Mazra (San Bruno)

24. Zest Mediterranean Cusisine (Folsom)

29. Ocean Indian Cuisine (San Francisco)

30. Pizzeria Luba (Auburn)

32. Guiso Latin Fusion (Healdsburg)

40. Rosemarie's Burgers (San Diego)

51. Much Ado About Pizza (Pleasanton)

53. Peace Pies (San Diego)

55. Curry Hyuga (Burlingame)