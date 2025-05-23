What we know about the San Diego plane crash victims

As investigators continue their search for what caused a private jet to crash in San Diego, friends, family and colleagues are sharing the stories of the victims who died.

Here's what we know.

Dave Shapiro

Dave Shapiro, 42, co-founded the music agency Sound Talent Group in 2018 after working as an agent for United Talent Agency.

"Dave's superpower was his ability to recognize new talent, work with their unique skills and sound, and give them the counsel and resources to make a living in the music industry," his company wrote in a statement. "Some of your favorite bands wouldn't be on your playlists right now without Dave."

Born in Albany, New York, Shapiro began his career in the music industry as a drummer before becoming an agent and entrepreneur.

Dave impacted the lives of countless people in the music industry, but on a personal level, he was the best friend you could ever want – funny, full of life, always passionate about music, and never jaded," Sound Talent Group wrote. "He was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it."

Kendall Fortner

Born and raised in Los Angeles County, Kendall Fortner, 24, joined Sound Talent Group in 2021 as a booking associate after interning with the agency while attending San Diego State University.

"As early as her teenage years, Kendall had shown an interest in working on the business side of music, and the job at STG was a perfect fit that showcased her work ethic and ability to plan tours and festivals nationwide," the company wrote.

Kendall Fortner fell in love with music after attending concerts with her father as a kid. Fortner Family

She fell in love with the industry after attending concerts with her father at a young age.

"From 1950s' doo-wop to classic rock, Green Day to Ed Sheeran, Kendall loved it all," Sound Talent Group wrote.

Fortner attended West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch.

"Fiercely independent and strong-willed, Kendall was the life of the party and lit up any room she entered," the company wrote.

Emma Huke

Emma Huke, 25, was born and raised in South Orange County and attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School, where she won a national championship in dance.

Emma Huke, 25, grew up in South Orange County and attended the University of Oregin before joining Sound Talent Group. Huke Family

"Our beloved daughter Emma was on the plane that crashed in San Diego yesterday," her mother wrote on an Instagram post. She was traveling with her boss and coworker and a few others back from Madison Square Garden for a band they represent. Unfortunately, something went wrong during landing and our beautiful, kind, smart, funny and very loved Emma is gone."

She graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022 and joined Sound Talent Group two years later as a booking associate.

"There was nothing Emma loved more than live music," the company wrote. "Emma also brought that passion for live music to her work. She was smart and organized, helping STG plan and promote their biggest tours. Clients and friends called Emma a force of nature, and she was a beautiful soul who brought joy and a light to everyone in her presence."

Celina Kenyon

Celina Kenyon, 36, is a freelance photographer who specializes in lifestyle and music. According to her website, she has worked with several brands, including Vans, Ugg, Variety and AP Magazine.

"Celina's passion for photography and the telling of stories through her photos has always shown to be loved and respected throughout her professional photography career and beyond," father Bryan Charles Feldman said.

Celina Kenyon boarded the private late-night flight to San Diego so she could take her daughter to school in the morning. Her father said this photo was a self-portrait she gifted him. Bryan Charles Feldman

Feldman said she opted to join Sound Talent Group's flight so she could take her daughter to school in the morning.

"After flying out to photograph and support her long time friends, she decided to fly home to San Diego with other crew and friends on a late night private flight rather than a commercial flight so she could get home early to take her daughter to school," he said. "Family is everything to her ... Our family is devastated beyond these words. The world has lost a beautiful, bright light."