What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite.

After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.

He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars.

"Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said. "That way you have a proven quarterback, per se."

They have a year to come forward to claim their prize, meaning that they could - and should - take their time before doing so.

"I would never tell someone to say, 'I'm gonna fill out that individual claim form,' and say, 'I'm gonna go claim it next week.' That would be the worst thing they could do," Panouses said.

California Lottery suggests the same as Panouses, outlining the steps a winner should take in their Winner's Handbook. Other steps include taking pictures with the ticket - including a number of selfies - and hiring a financial advisor to assist with the sudden influx of money.

Once the winner gets everything situated and signs the winning ticket, the California Lottery vetting process gets underway. An intense process that could take considerable time.

"We have a huge team of investigators that ask a lot of questions," said CA Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Becker. "They take several weeks, something months depending on the circumstances. It's gonna be a while before we know who this winner is."

While the lottery is required to publicly announce the winner's first and last name, Panouses says there are ways to work with the lottery to protect someone's identity.

"You can work with the lottery officials, many times, to protect someone's safety," he said. "As long as they comply with their regulations, there's some ways to kind of, I don't want to say expand the rules, but play within the rules."

Some advise the winner to take the same route as the Acostas, the Chino Hills family who won the 2016 jackpot worth $1.6 billion and had already moved from their Eastvale home by the time their names were announced.