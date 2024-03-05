What do you need to vote in California for the 2024 primary?

Before heading out to a polling place on Tuesday, you may be wondering what you need in order to vote in California. Here is a checklist of what you need and what you don't need in order to cast your ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in California?

A California voter is not required to show identification before casting a ballot.

You may only be asked to show a form of identification at the polls if you are a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail and did not give your driver license number, California identification number or the last four digits of your social security number on your registration form.

In this case, acceptable forms of identification include, a driver license, California identification card, passport, student identification card, a copy of a recent utility bill, the county Voter Information Guide you received from your county elections office, or another document sent to you by a government agency.

Do I need to bring anything to vote?

Most vote centers have upgraded technology with The Ballot Marking Device, so you won't need a pen.

The other thing you may want to have is the QR code on your phone if you completed the Interactive Sample Ballot for marking your selections before arriving at the vote center.

This is a time-saving tool, but it is not online voting and does not store any identifiable information. It allows voters the ability to review their ballot information and make their selections, creating a Poll Pass.

At the vote center, voters scan the Poll Pass to transfer selections to the ballot machine. Voters have a chance to review and revise before casting the final ballot. Access your Interactive Sample Ballot at LAVOTE.GOV/ISB.

You can also take your already filled-out vote-by-mail ballot to any polling place within the state no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

What not to do at polling places

The California Secretary of State issued some warnings of what is not allowed at polling places.

Don't persuade anyone to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure and don't distribute, display, or wear any clothing (hats, shirts, signs, buttons, stickers) that include a candidate's name, image, logo, and/or support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure.

Warnings also included blocking access or loitering near ballot drop boxes, distributing written or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure and circulating any petitions, recall initiatives or candidate nominations.