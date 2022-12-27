Westminster woman deters would-be robber with blast of pepper spray

Police are searching for a suspect who had his robbery attempt thwarted by an elderly Westminster woman who blasted him with pepper stray Christmas morning.

According to Westminster Police Department, the woman was on a morning walk on Sunday when she was approached by a man riding a bike. He rode up to her and pulled out a handgun before demanding her purse.

"Not wanting to relinquish her purse, especially on Christmas, the victim took out her pepper spray and used it on the suspect," said Westminster PD Sergeant Alan Aoki. "Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle."

The suspect has been described as a man with a slim build who stands around 5'9" tall. They say that he has a "chiseled face and pointy nose," and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket with lettering, black pants and a black backpack. He was riding a teal-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at (714) 548-3767.