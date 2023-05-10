Westminster home illegal gambling operation bust with video games, drugs, knives and cash recovered

Early Wednesday morning, Westminster police detectives served a search warrant at a Westminster home and uncovered an extensive illegal gambling operation.

Around 6:30 a.m. detectives searched the home in the 8000 block of Quartz Street which led to 12 people detained and three arrests.

They discovered two rooms were converted into gaming dens with about eight video games and electronic tabletop games, a lot of cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia, knives, and swords.