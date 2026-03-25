19-year-old Orange County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy

A 19-year-old Westminster man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy over the weekend.

In a news release, Westminster police said they were sent to the 13500 block of Edwards Street after learning of the incident, which led to the arrest of Anthony Gonzalez on Monday.

"It appears the suspect approached the child ... while he was playing outside with a friend," the release said. "Gonzalez, who was unknown to the child, forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim to a location with less people and is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate and unlawful contact with the child."

Police say that the boy ran back home after escaping from Gonzalez's grasp.

Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident on Monday and booked at the Orange County Jail for kidnapping, kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual act, lewd or lascivious act with a minor, lewd or lascivious act with a minor by means of force, fear, or duress and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

"The child is receiving appropriate care and support," police said. "Currently, there is no information indicating there are additional victims."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Westminster PD Detective Barnes at (714) 548-3784.