Westlake High School football player dies after having trouble breathing

A 17-year-old Westlake High School athlete has died after suffering breathing complications, according to a letter sent out to the school's community this week.

Julius Poppinga, a junior at WHS that played both football and lacrosse, died on Tuesday after "having breathing issues," said the Los Angeles Times. Poppinga has reportedly not participated in any athletic activities with the school since Aug. 18, when the football team played their first game of the season.

The Times says that players were told of Poppinga's death at a team meeting. They still plan on playing in their scheduled game on Friday, against Thousand Oaks High School.

Poppinga is the son of former NFL linebacker Brady Poppinga, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. A source told The Times that Poppinga said Julius would have wanted his team to continue on with their season and play Friday's game.

Westlake High School posted a photo of a memorial for Poppinga, adorned with dozens of flowers and candles.

The school's football team also posted on Instagram, sharing a statement to offer support for the Poppinga family.

"The Westlake Football family wants to send our deepest condolences to the Poppinga Family. Julius was a beloved member of our team and will be greatly missed by the entire tribe," the statement said.

More to come.