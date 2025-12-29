Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police investigate shooting in Westlake District that left man critically injured

By
Chelsea Hylton
/ CBS LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Westlake District on Monday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Police said they received a call around 1:20 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Witmer Street.

Officers found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the alleged shooter. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. 

