Crews in Westlake District contain fire at commercial building weeks months after previous blaze

Crews put out a fire at a commercial building in the Westlake District on Tuesday morning, weeks after a blaze at the same location.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Shatto Street around 2:24 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a vacant and boarded one-story commercial building, a former private school, fully engulfed in flames.

In just about 33 minutes, about 49 firefighters were able to put out the fire and stop extension to any adjacent structures, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The LAFD said on March 20, crews also responded to the same scene for another fire.