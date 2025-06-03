Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews in Westlake District contain fire at commercial building weeks months after previous blaze

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Crews put out a fire at a commercial building in the Westlake District on Tuesday morning, weeks after a blaze at the same location.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Shatto Street around 2:24 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a vacant and boarded one-story commercial building, a former private school, fully engulfed in flames.

In just about 33 minutes, about 49 firefighters were able to put out the fire and stop extension to any adjacent structures, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported during the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The LAFD said on March 20, crews also responded to the same scene for another fire. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.