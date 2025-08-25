Westfield Topanga shopping center shooting, stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder, other felonies

A man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly fired shots and stabbed a woman at a popular San Fernando Valley shopping center last week, prosecutors confirmed.

Shayne Suffern, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 and possession of an assault weapon after the attack outside of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Investigators said at the scene that they believed Suffern was suffering from mental health issues.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Suffern allegedly opened fire in the direction of a woman with an AR-15. After the rounds missed, he allegedly stabbed her.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was carrying a baby when the man approached her, claiming that the baby was his, according to authorities.

Suffern allegedly was carrying 200 rounds of ammunition and notes indicating that he may have wanted to hurt someone.

He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

