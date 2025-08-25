Watch CBS News
Westfield Topanga shopping center shooting, stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder, other felonies

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly fired shots and stabbed a woman at a popular San Fernando Valley shopping center last week, prosecutors confirmed.

Shayne Suffern, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 and possession of an assault weapon after the attack outside of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Investigators said at the scene that they believed Suffern was suffering from mental health issues.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Suffern allegedly opened fire in the direction of a woman with an AR-15. After the rounds missed, he allegedly stabbed her.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was carrying a baby when the man approached her, claiming that the baby was his, according to authorities.

Suffern allegedly was carrying 200 rounds of ammunition and notes indicating that he may have wanted to hurt someone. 

He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Dean Fioresi contributed to this report.

