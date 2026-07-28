Suspect in custody after stabbing at Westfield Topanga mall leaves 1 hospitalized

Police say that one person was hospitalized after a stabbing at the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Canoga Park on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:55 p.m. at the popular shopping center in the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, LAPD officers told CBS LA.

They said that one person was in custody and that one victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Video from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed a large police presence and other first responders in the parking garage of the shopping center.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.