Westfield Culver City mall evacuated after fire

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Firefighters evacuated the Westfield Culver City mall after a fire on Thursday night. 

The blaze started at about 7:44 p.m. inside the shopping center's Target store, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was assisting the Culver City Fire Department. 

The Culver City Police Department urged residents to avoid the area around 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard until further notice. No injuries were immediately reported, according to Culver City PD. 

The mall closed early because of the fire. It typically closes at 9 p.m. 

