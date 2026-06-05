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Northbound 405 Freeway in Westchester closed after police pursuit ends in shooting

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway in Westchester are closed after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the freeway at Howard Hughes Parkway due to police activity. All lanes will remain closed until further notice.

The Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp, Howard Hughes Parkway, and La Tijera Boulevard on-ramp will also be closed.

A CBS LA Next Traffic Alert has also been issued to warn drivers about the impact and delays to their morning commute. 

The CHP said the Los Angeles Police Department was involved in a pursuit when the driver stopped in the middle of the freeway. An officer-involved shooting occurred. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including the northbound 110 Freeway, Sepulveda Boulevard, or La Cienega Boulevard. 

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