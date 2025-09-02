Los Angeles business owners using loud insect noises to deter homeless encampments

The owners of a Westchester business have taken matters into their own hands as they try to deter homeless encampments from setting up outside of their store.

Robert Munoz is the general manager of the warehouse, where management had the Blue Chirper speaker system installed outside of their business in August. It's a six-speaker system that pumps out loud noise all day long.

"The sounds that we're transmitting is the sound of nature," Munoz said. "Crickets, cicadas, that kind of stuff."

They say that security cameras have captured the moments that the people living in a nearby RV encampment have deliberately started fires, thrown syringes and used drugs over the fence and even attacked Munoz outside of the business.

Munoz said that they decided to have the system installed last summer, after they saw a CBS News Los Angeles report on the Blue Chirper's utilization at an apartment complex.

"My understanding is as long as it's under 75 decibels, and it's transmitting the sound of nature, there's nothing anybody can do and especially the homeless encampment," he said.

Some other tenants in the area say that the constant sound has been a nuisance, leading to the departure of a taco truck that has worked in the area for decades. They say that they've tracked the sounds at over 90 decibels at times.

People living in RVs along the encampment say that the speakers have disrupted their nights.

"I have medical issues. I can't sleep. I can't do anything," said Vern Brookes. "I mean, this is ridiculous."

Warehouse management says that as soon as the encampments are gone, they plan to shut the system off.