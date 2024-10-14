Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Claremont closed due to deadly crash

By Julie Sharp

Westbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Pomona area are closed due to a deadly traffic accident
All Westbound lanes of the 1-10 Freeway in Claremont, west of Indian Hill Boulevard were closed early Monday morning due to a deadly traffic accident.

The accident was reported around 4:27 a.m. and a sigalert was issued. The right shoulder was open to allow for the flow of traffic.

Alternate routes are advised: the westbound 210 Freeway, westbound 60 Freeway, Holt Avenue, or Arrow Highway. 

By around 7:37 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that the far right two lanes of the freeway were open. 

