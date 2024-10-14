Westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Claremont closed due to deadly crash

Westbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Pomona area are closed due to a deadly traffic accident

All Westbound lanes of the 1-10 Freeway in Claremont, west of Indian Hill Boulevard were closed early Monday morning due to a deadly traffic accident.

The accident was reported around 4:27 a.m. and a sigalert was issued. The right shoulder was open to allow for the flow of traffic.

Alternate routes are advised: the westbound 210 Freeway, westbound 60 Freeway, Holt Avenue, or Arrow Highway.

By around 7:37 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that the far right two lanes of the freeway were open.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN CLAREMONT: WB I-10, WEST OF INDIAN HILL BLVD, THE HOV, 1, 2, 3, AND 4 LANES ARE BLOCKED FOR APPROXIMATELY TWO HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. THE RIGHT SHOULDER WILL BE OPEN TO ALLOW THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC.@CHPsouthern @CHPBaldwinPark — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) October 14, 2024