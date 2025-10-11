Man robbed of jewelry, including Rolex, by armed robbers in West Hollywood, deputies say

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in which a man allegedly had several pieces of jewelry, including a Rolex, stolen from him in West Hollywood on Friday.

It happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hacienda Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They say that deputies were sent to the area after learning of an armed robbery.

"Video footage captured three adult males exiting the passenger doors of a gray four door sedan," said a news release from LASD. "The suspects approached the victim after he exited his parked vehicle. Two suspects armed with black semi-automatic handguns, while one was armed with a crowbar."

Deputies said that the three suspects approached the man and took his Rolex watch, two gold bracelets and other pieces of jewelry. They then got back into their car, where a fourth suspect behind the wheel drove them from the area, heading northbound on Hacienda Place.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850.