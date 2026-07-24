Sunset Boulevard expected to reopen after West Hollywood water main break caused sinkhole

A part of Sunset Boulevard that was damaged during a West Hollywood water main break is expected to reopen on Friday evening.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have been working for the past week to repair the road after a 36-inch water pipe ruptured causing major flooding and destruction to residents who live nearby.

West Hollywood officials said LADWP crews have begun slowly refilling and repressurizing the pipe while monitoring any other issues.

The LADWP will continue to perform water quality tests to ensure all standards are met before returning the repaired pipe back to service.

West Hollywood officials said crews remain in schedule to restore the pipe to full capacity and reopen the street by late Friday.

The water main break caused a massive sinkhole in the street forcing officials to close the road for repairs. The part of Sunset Boulevard is in a traffic-filled area which has been impacting commutes and businesses in the area.

Aerial footage of the area on Friday morning showed crews working on the damage.

Officials said the street paving is temporary and that the LADWP will return in the coming weeks to complete the permanent street repaving, repairs to a nearby bus pad and adjoining sidewalk.

The following road closures remain in effect:

Hard Closures:

Sunset Blvd & Horn Ave

Sunset Blvd east of Larrabee St

Palm Ave & Santa Monica Blvd

Larrabee St & Santa Monica Blvd

Palm Ave (south and north of Nelles St)

Soft Closures:

Sunset Blvd & San Vicente Blvd

Sunset Blvd & Larrabee St (north/south)

Sunset Blvd west of Sherbourne Dr

Holloway Dr (Hancock Ave to Palm Ave)

Cynthia St & north San Vicente Blvd

People are still urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.