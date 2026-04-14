Man wounded after West Hollywood shooting, deputies still searching for alleged gunman

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon and Los Angeles County deputies are still searching for the alleged gunman.

It happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Norton Avenue, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown number of rounds were fired at the location," the release said. "No additional gunshot victims were located."

Deputies said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Last Friday, about a mile away in the 1000 block of N. Vista Street, a woman standing on a balcony was shot by an unknown gunman, deputies said at the time. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was also hospitalized in stable condition after that incident.

Investigators have not indicated any notion that the two incidents are connected, as both investigations remain ongoing.