Authorities seeking additional victims of West Hollywood indecent exposure suspect

Authorities are seeking additional victims of an indecent exposure suspect who was arrested for exposing himself to someone in a West Hollywood laundry room.

It happened on September 19, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were made aware of a man who exposed his genitals to a victim at an undisclosed laundry room, said a news release from LASD.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Jackie Harrington, was taken into custody on Sunday on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was also booked for entering a premises without permission.

Photos of Jackie Harrington, the 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in West Hollywood. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Due to the nature of the crime and a lengthy criminal history, detectives are now seeking additional victims who may not have come forward yet.

Harrington is described as standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 235 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Jail booking records show Harrington's lengthy criminal history, which includes seven different arrests in Los Angeles County since 2023.

He remains behind bars without bail due to a parole violation, records showed.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's West Hollywood Station Detective Bureau at (310) 855-8850.