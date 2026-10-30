West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval preparations continue despite rain in the forecast

Despite rain in the forecast over Halloween weekend, preparations are still ongoing for West Hollywood's famed Carnaval celebrations.

"WeHo gets extremely crazy. It's party central for Halloween," said Kelson Owings, who works at 33 Taps, one of many businesses getting ready for the busy weekend. "It's so extravagant and just lovely, and people just, you know, dress up how they want, and it's beautiful."

Crews worked throughout the day Friday to prepare for the event, including rolling out the orange carpet for the Halloween celebration.

"You get to see people from the industry come out and shine like gremlins and all these different things," said Jennifer Edwards. "You can let your inner child come out and be who you want to be."

On Saturday night, a mile of Santa Monica Boulevard will transform into a Halloween spectacle. Thousands are expected to flood the area between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard for the live music, food trucks and spooky fun.

"It's so extravagant and just lovely, and people just, you know, dress up how they want and it's beautiful," Owings said.

At The Abbey, the nightlife is getting a frightful makeover, and the winner of the best costume contest could earn $1,000.

"Chucky. We have Freddy Krueger; we have Pennywise. We have all the icons on the dance floor," said Kiki Farahat, assistant manager at The Abbey. "It's gonna be raining men. That's for sure."

Actual rain is also expected to join the party throughout the evening. Despite that, businesses aren't expecting a smaller turnout.

"I know West Hollywood, and rain's not gonna stop anything. People are gonna come out," Owings said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and unarmed security ambassadors are expected to be out in full force to ensure a safe and fun time.

Carnaval runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and city leaders encouraged people to leave children and pets at home, and to use rideshare or public transit to avoid the lengthy list of road closures.