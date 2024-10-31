West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval 2024 takes over a portion of Santa Monica Blvd.

A one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard will transform from a roadway to festival grounds Thursday night, as West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval celebrates the holiday.

The boulevard will be closed between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard as the event takes place from 6 to 11 p.m.

First launched in 1987, the Halloween Carnaval will feature a stage at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. San Vicente Boulevard with a live DJ set, food trucks, and thousands of costumed Halloween revelers for the night.

There will also be Halloween celebrations at businesses, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues throughout the city.

To ensure a safe Halloween Carnaval for everyone, the City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station remind attendees about important safety guidelines:

For everyone's safety, please leave young children and animal companions at home.

No alcohol along the route and NO drinking in public.

No weapons.

No drones.

Clear plastic bags will be permitted.

Street closures for Halloween Carnaval are as follows:

N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, to no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, November 1. All alleyways between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, to no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Croft Avenue/ Holloway Drive and N. Doheny Drive from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

N. La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Willoughby Avenue from 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, to 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

N. San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Cynthia Street from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

N. Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

N. La Peer Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

N. Almont Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

Sunset Boulevard eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound N. La Cienega Boulevard from 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.