Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglar who killed dog during West Hollywood break-in arrested

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Burglar who killed dog during West Hollywood break-in arrested
Burglar who killed dog during West Hollywood break-in arrested 00:21

Authorities have arrested the burglar who allegedly broke into a West Hollywood apartment and killed his former roommate's dog in early September. 

They began searching for 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia on Sept. 4, when he allegedly broke into the apartment in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, where he had recently been living before he was kicked out, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said last week. 

screenshot-2025-09-21-at-11-04-55-pm.png
A photo of Anmol Bhatia provided by LA County deputies as they searched for him in the days after the West Hollywood burglary.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

While investigating the matter, they found security camera video showing Bhatia beating the dog to death after breaking in. They said that nothing was taken during the burglary. 

He was arrested on Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., when Beverly Hills Police Department officers contacted LASD deputies. They said that they had detained Bhatia "based on the bulletin that was distributed to law enforcement and media outlets."

Deputies took him into custody before he was booked for burglary, vandalism and animal cruelty, according to LASD officials. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue