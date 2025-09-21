Burglar who killed dog during West Hollywood break-in arrested

Authorities have arrested the burglar who allegedly broke into a West Hollywood apartment and killed his former roommate's dog in early September.

They began searching for 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia on Sept. 4, when he allegedly broke into the apartment in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, where he had recently been living before he was kicked out, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said last week.

A photo of Anmol Bhatia provided by LA County deputies as they searched for him in the days after the West Hollywood burglary. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

While investigating the matter, they found security camera video showing Bhatia beating the dog to death after breaking in. They said that nothing was taken during the burglary.

He was arrested on Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., when Beverly Hills Police Department officers contacted LASD deputies. They said that they had detained Bhatia "based on the bulletin that was distributed to law enforcement and media outlets."

Deputies took him into custody before he was booked for burglary, vandalism and animal cruelty, according to LASD officials.