West Hills medical facility evacuated due to mercury spill

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a reported chemical spill. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, a small amount of mercury is said to have spilled inside of a room at the facility located on N. Woodlake Avenue.

"There were no person exposed to the mercury," firefighters said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the building is being evaluated to ensure the HVAC system does not created a hazard."

There were no injuries reported. 

LAFD noted that the facility performs procedures and had an unspecified number of patients recovering from anesthesia. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:05 PM

