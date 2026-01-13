West Covina man charged with his grandmother's murder

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged a West Covina man who allegedly beat his grandmother to death and seriously injured his grandfather.

Joshua Philip Day, 28, faces one count of murder and one count of elder or dependent adult abuse with great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Day allegedly punched his grandparents, Priscilla Sesanto, 74, and Philip Sesanto, 77, multiple times while he was living in their home on New Year's Day.

Paramedics took the Sesantos to the hospital after neighbors called 911. The beating left Priscilla Sesanto in a coma, but she eventually died on Jan. 2. Philip Sesanto suffered serious injuries but survived.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the pair were married for more than 50 years.

"Priscilla Sesanto lost her life in a senseless and violent crime at the hands of her grandson," Hochman said. "This case illustrates the tragic consequences of violence committed against the elderly population, with that violence often perpetrated by family members."

Officers arrested Day a few hours after the attack. He was denied bail. His arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 14.

Prosecutors said Day faces 25 years to life plus nine years in state prison if he's convicted as charged.