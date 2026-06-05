WeHo Pride weekend kicks of with the Outloud Music Festival

West Hollywood is in full celebration mode as Pride weekend kicks off with the Outloud Music Festival on Friday.

"Everyone is just being so sweet and kind and loving," attendee Leonard Gonzales said. "That's what we are here for."

Some are experiencing the energy of WeHo Pride for the first time.

"This is my first time at Pride ever," attendee Kadin Bergeson said. "Just being out here with my friends. We are so young and being ourselves, and it's awesome."

For others, Pride in the heart of West Hollywood is the tradition.

"Just all the love in the street. Everyone getting along," attendee Miguel Garcia said about what he loves about Pride. "We've been seeing a lot of hatred lately. Everybody having a good time."

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people over the three-day celebration.

CBS Los Angeles saw a strong law enforcement presence, including LA County Sheriff's Department deputies patrolling the venue and Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as other first responders stationed throughout the event.

Dozens of entertainers will take the stage at the Outloud Music Festival.

"I am looking forward to the Pussycat Dolls, of course, their only performance in LA, Flo, Dustin Conrad, Jade, so many," Outloud Music Festival host Ryan Mitchell said.

The festival leads up to Sunday's iconic WeHo Pride Parade. Every year, WeHo stands out as one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the country.

"This city is really incredible," said Lee Doud, vice president of the Outloud Music Festival. "We are so lucky to have them as our partners in all of this. It's a city that really supports LGBTQ people of all identities."

West Hollywood has led the charge for equality for nearly 40 years, not just in the city but across the country and around the world.

"This is like a huge queer family reunion, where you get to see people you haven't seen in a minute," Mitchell said. "Meet new people. I don't know. Kiss a few folks, if you want to, and just have a beautiful time."