WeHo Pride 2026 returns with annual parade, weekend events. Here's what to know

WeHo Pride 2026 is returning this weekend with one of Southern California's biggest Pride events.

Every year, West Hollywood turns into a sea of rainbows, celebrating its long history and ties to the LGBTQ community. The city's Pride Month festivities feature live performances, drag shows, vendors and street fairs.

Events will be taking place over several days, with city officials enforcing road closures, which may cause traffic delays.

The most anticipated event of the weekend is the annual WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday.

The WeHo Pride 2026 events kicked off on May 22, celebrating Harvey Milk Day. Milk was an American politician and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in the U.S. He was a trailblazer for LGBTQ rights and his work helped lead to the passing of the country's first gay rights ordinance.

Thousands of people are expected to tfl Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

When is the WeHo Pride Parade?

The WeHo Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 7, and will begin at noon.

The parade will run along Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Heights Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard. The parade is free and open to the public.

The event will feature colorful floats, dancing, music, icons Quinton Peron, Napoleon Jinnies and the current Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders.

Each year, the parade aims to celebrate LGBTQ representation, diversity, love and community.

On Friday morning, WeHo Pride organizers posted a statement announcing that Kathy Hilton, who was previously named this year's Grand Marshal Icon honoree, would no longer serve in that role.

"The announcement of Kathy Hilton as Grand Marshal Icon for the 2026 WeHo Pride Parade has generated a range of perspectives across our community," the statement said. "In recent days, community members have shared thoughtful feedback regarding the role and significance of Pride honorees."

Hilton also posted her own statement saying she was honored to have been considered for the recognition, and she respects the conversations regarding her.

"I respect the thoughtful conversations that have taken place and remain deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes and visibility, including through my participation in GLAAD initiatives and events, and longstanding support of organizations such as the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation since its inception, Dr. Mathilde Krim, God's Love We Deliver, and Project Angel Food," Hilton said. "My support for the community and WeHo Pride is unwavering."

Streets closures for WeHo Pride

Santa Monica Boulevard

Closed from Friday, June 5, starting at noon until Monday, June 8, at 7 a.m.

Between La Cienega Boulevard and Doheny Drive

Closed from Sunday, June 7, starting at 5 a.m. until Monday, June 8, at 5 p.m.

Between Fairfax Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard, including side streets one block north and south of the closure

San Vicente Boulevard

Closed from Thursday, June 4, starting at 10 a.m. until Monday, June at 10 a.m.

Between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard

Closed from Friday, June 5, starting at noon until Monday, June 8, at 7 a.m.

Between Santa Monica Boulevard and Cynthia Street

Robertson Boulevard

Closed from Friday, June 5, starting at noon until Monday, June 8, at 7 a.m.

Between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard

Other WeHo Pride events

OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride

Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7

At the West Hollywood Park

WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD

Friday, June 5

At the West Hollywood Park

Dyke March

Saturday, June 6

At the Celebration Stage

Women's Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 6

At the Celebration Stage

WeHo Pride Street Fair